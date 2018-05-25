June hearing set for Las Vegas officer charged in Tashii Brown death

A Las Vegas judge on Thursday scheduled a June hearing for a police officer charged in the controversial death of an unarmed black man last year.

Kenneth Lopera appears in Las Vegas Justice Court, Aug. 22, 2017. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kenneth Lopera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas judge on Thursday scheduled a June hearing for a police officer charged in the controversial death of an unarmed black man last year.

During a status check for former Metropolitan Police Department officer Kenneth Lopera’s criminal case, Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said the case is still being reviewed by the Force Science Institute. Lopera’s next hearing is scheduled for June 28.

According to its website, the Force Science Institute studies how people react and make decisions in stressful, rapidly unfolding situations.

Lopera was charged last year with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office in the May 2017 death of 40-year-old Tashii Brown. Police said Lopera shocked Brown with a Taser seven times, punched him in the face and placed him in an unauthorized chokehold for more than a minute.

Brown would not have faced charges if he had survived, police have said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Brown died from asphyxia caused by police restraint procedures. His death was ruled a homicide.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.