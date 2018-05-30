Jurors begin deliberations in David Copperfield civil trial

Jurors disappeared into a deliberation room Tuesday to decide whether David Copperfield, MGM Grand and others were negligent when a tourist slipped and fell during one of the magician’s shows.

David Copperfield, center, listens to closing arguments during a civil trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, May 25, 2018. With Copperfield are, from left, Chris Kenner, president of Backstage Employment & Referral Inc. and executive producer for Copperfield, and attorney Elaine Fresch. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Plaintiff Gavin Cox testifies during his civil trial against magician David Copperfield at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Benedict Morelli, attorney for a British man who was injured during a magic trick where magician David Copperfield appears to make people vanish, makes his closing argument to the jury at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 23, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Jurors disappeared into a deliberation room Tuesday to decide whether David Copperfield, MGM Grand and others were negligent when a tourist slipped and fell during one of the magician’s shows.

The jury in the civil trial must weigh more than a month and a half of testimony and arguments about British tourist Gavin Cox’s November 2013 fall while participating in Copperfield’s since-retired “Lucky #13” illusion.

Cox was among 12 other volunteers who appeared to vanish from Copperfield’s elevated stage.

The plaintiff’s lead attorney, Benedict Morelli, told the Las Vegas jury of seven women and two men Tuesday afternoon that a combination of factors led to Cox’s injuries, including being forced to run up a ramp on a darkened escape route.

“If they didn’t set it up this way, it couldn’t happen,” Morelli said. “It really is preposterous to think you could set this up and no one would get injured.”

He argued that Copperfield and his company were 50 percent responsible, while MGM, backstage workers and construction crews should be accountable for the rest.

Last week, lawyers for Copperfield and MGM workers argued that Cox had exaggerated his injuries and deceived jurors about suffering from traumatic brain damage. Cox occasionally has walked in and out of court with the assistance of family. Defense attorneys played video of him outside of court, walking unassisted.

The tourist’s lawyers have argued that parts of an escape route in the resort were under construction and dusty when Cox volunteered for the illusion, while defense experts testified that he caused his own fall.

Copperfield testified early in the trial that he did not learn of the injury until a year later and that he stopped performing the routine in 2015.

Three women testified that they also had been injured while volunteering for the performance. Copperfield told jurors that he could not recall anyone being hurt at one of his shows before Cox.

Should jurors find that any of the defendants were negligent, they would then decide whether Cox should receive a monetary award.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.