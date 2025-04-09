Jurors expected to decide battery case of Tupac killing suspect as trial wraps up

Prosecutors allege Duane Davis and another inmate struck each other during an altercation at the Clark County Detention Center.

Duane Davis, who is facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, appears in court during his trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis was indicted of charges of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to fight for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The jailhouse battery trial of the man accused of orchestrating the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur is expected to go to a jury Wednesday afternoon after prosecutors and a defense lawyer painted opposing pictures of the fight in question.

Prosecutors allege Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 61, and another inmate, Rochlon Hamilton, 53, struck each other during a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. Davis was indicted in February on counts of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to a fight.

In a separate case, Davis is accused of organizing the shooting that killed Shakur near the Strip in 1996 as retaliation for a fight involving Shakur and his nephew.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo argued Davis approached Hamilton, whom he disliked, before the fight began and took an “aggressive stance.” Once they attacked each other, it took three officers to pull the men apart, according to DiGiacomo.

He also said Davis made comments in recorded calls like “I got his (expletive)” and “I body slammed him.”

Defense attorney Carl Arnold said Hamilton approached Davis, poised and “ready to strike,” then attacked Davis.

“What was my client supposed to do?” he asked jurors. “What everybody has a right to do: stand their ground and defend themselves.”

Prosecutors only presented three witnesses, all current or former Metro officers.

Arnold did not call any of his own witnesses. The prosecution and defense rested their cases by about 12:10 Wednesday, the second day of trial. Attorneys were expected to deliver closing arguments Wednesday afternoon before handing the case to jurors to decide Davis’ innocence or guilt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

