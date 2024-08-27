Jurors to continue deliberations in murder trial of Robert Telles

Deliberations are expected to resume Tuesday in the murder trial of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich gives his closing argument during Robert Telles’ murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 26, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Jurors are expected to resume deliberations on Tuesday in the murder trial of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

After more than four hours of deliberations on Monday, the panel of seven women and five men is expected to continue at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” for German outside the reporters home on Sept. 2, 2022, while wearing a large straw hat and an orange reflective vest. Neighborhood video surveillance captured a distant image of the assailant confronting German on the side of the journalist’s house. Prosecutors have said Telles killed German over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as the Clark County public administrator.

The state’s evidence against Telles included his own DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, plus surveillance footage and items found at his home matching the assailant’s clothing.

Defense attorneys tried to paint a picture of Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

Telles told the jury he was looking into independent administrators in probate cases regarding property of people who died in Clark County. He alleged that the homes were being flipped for profit, without benefiting the families of the deceased, and that he was “fighting” Compass Realty & Management over the sales.

“Somebody framed me for this, and I believe it’s Compass Realty,” Telles said. “And I believe it’s for the work that I’ve done against them.”

The company has called his accusation “unconscionable and irresponsible.”

Attorneys gave closing arguments on Monday, in which Telles’ defense lawyer, Robert Draskovich, emphasized that the jury needs proof beyond a reasonable doubt to convict Telles. Meanwhile, prosecutors attempted to poke holes in Telles’ claim that he was framed by officials and the disgruntled real estate company.

Metropolitan Police Department detective Derek Jappe testified last week that he investigated the Telles claim and that he found no evidence that Telles received kickbacks, and the Clark County district attorney’s office determined there was not enough evidence for a prosecution in the alleged scheme.

German was a longtime journalist in Las Vegas who had reported on crime and local government. His articles on Telles covered accusations that he created a toxic work environment at the public administrator’s office, and carried on an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer. Telles lost re-election a month after German first reported on him.

