Jury awards about $130M in damages in case against Real Water

This is the second lawsuit that has resulted in a nine-figure award for plaintiffs who sued the Real Water bottled water company.

District Judge Timothy Williams addresses the jury after it reached a verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. The jury found that Real Water, tied to an outbreak of liver illnesses and at least one woman’s death, is liable for punitive damages.

Theodore Parker, an attorney for two of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Las Vegas-based Real Water, makes his closing argument in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Theodore Parker, an attorney for two of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Las Vegas-based Real Water, makes his closing argument in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Judy Ryerson, sister of Kathy Ryerson, who died after drinking Real Water, waits for the jury's verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. The jury found that Real Water, tied to an outbreak of liver illnesses, is liable for punitive damages. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joel Odou, an attorney for Las Vegas-based Real Water, makes his closing argument in a lawsuit against the company and others, in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas jury awarded about $130 million in damages on Tuesday to five people who sued Real Water after the company’s product made them sick.

“We hope that this sends a message to other food and water manufacturers to take more safeguards with their product,” said attorney Will Kemp, one of the lawyers who represented the plaintiffs at trial.

The verdict marked the second case where a jury awarded a nine-figure sum to plaintiffs who sued the bottled water company. The water, which was labeled “alkalized” but contained a toxic chemical used in rocket fuel, was tied to an outbreak of liver illnesses and at least one death.

Myles Hunwardsen, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit that ended with Tuesday’s verdict, was diagnosed with acute liver failure and had to receive a liver transplant.

The jury on Tuesday awarded about $30 million in compensatory damages, as well as $100 million in punitive damages. Attorneys for the plaintiffs had asked for about $1 billion in punitive damages.

Other defendants in the lawsuit, including Whole Foods Market, Costco Wholesale and the testing meter companies Hanna Instruments and Milwaukee Instruments, reached confidential settlements before trial. Kemp said Terrible Herbst, which also was a defendant, reached a settlement during the trial.

The lawsuit alleged that Hunwardsen purchased Real Water from Whole Foods and Terrible Herbst. Illnesses linked to the water were traced back to November 2018, 10 months before Hunwardsen was diagnosed with liver failure and flown to UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital for a liver transplant.

The damages the jury awarded to Hunwardsen included $14 million for his reduced life expectancy.

In October, a jury awarded more than $228 million in total damages in a separate lawsuit filed against the company. Plaintiffs in that case included the families of a 69-year-old woman who died from liver failure and a 7-month-old boy hospitalized with severe liver failure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.