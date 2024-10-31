Jury begins deliberating death sentence in 2018 Circus Circus murders

A jury began deliberations Wednesday to determine if Julius Trotter will be sentenced to death for a 2018 double homicide at the Circus Circus.

Julius Trotter, looks at the jury upon hearing his guilty verdict in fatally stabbing two Vietnamese tour leaders at Circus Circus in 2018, during sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Trotter is flanked by his attorneys Ozzie Fumo and Lisa Rasmussen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A jury began deliberations Wednesday to determine if a 37-year-old man will be sentenced to die for the 2018 murders of two Vietnamese tour leaders in their Circus Circus hotel room.

Julius Trotter was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon. The jury convicted him of fatally stabbing tourists Sang Nghia and Khuong Nguyen on June 1, 2018, after breaking into their hotel room at the Circus Circus.

Prosecutors said Trotter killed the two tourists during a “door push,” while he was trying to find easily accessible hotel rooms to steal people’s belongings.

The penalty phase of the trial began Tuesday afternoon with testimony from Nghia and Nguyen’s families, who spoke through translators as they described the impact of their loved one’s deaths.

Nghia was a mother of three who worked as the president of a tour guide company she operated with her husband. Nguyen was one of her employees, and the two were last minute additions with a third tour guide with a group traveling to the United States from Ho Chi Minh City, prosecutors have said.

Trotter addressed the jury on Wednesday afternoon, asking them to spare his life.

“I want to continue to be a positive impact on the people around me, as far as my family, my kids, my mother, my brother and sisters, and so on,” he said.

Trotter also offered his condolences to Nghia and Nguyen’s family, but did not take responsibility for the killings. Outside the presence of the jury, District Judge Michele Leavitt said that Trotter could express remorse but could not deny any facts that had been established during the trial.

He asked the jury to allow him to continue his life while incarcerated, “and to just try to be a better person.”

The defense called multiple witnesses from Trotter’s family to testify on Wednesday, including his mother, two sisters, his girlfriend and the mother of one of his children. His family said they are in frequent contact with Trotter, and that he still helps provide for his children by coordinating sports bets while in jail.

Kelly Brooks, the mother of one of Trotter’s children, said that Trotter has helped raise her other children, who also maintain contact with him. She read the jury a statement written by her and Trotter’s young daughter.

“I don’t know what I would do if you were to kill him,” Brooks read from her daughter’s statement. “I haven’t been able to even experience how it feels to even have a dad.”

