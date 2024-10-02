Jury cannot consider testimony of Fiore’s daughter, judge rules

Prosecutors say Michele Fiore’s daughter Sheena Siegel committed perjury while testifying about the wire fraud and conspiracy charges her mother is facing.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, center, arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sheena Siegel, one of Michele Fiore’s daughters, arrives for her mother’s fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with defense attorney Michael Sanft on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jurors cannot consider the testimony of former Las Vegas city Councilwoman Michele Fiore’s daughter after she refused to answer questions from prosecutors during Fiore’s wire fraud trial, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Prosecutors alleged that Fiore’s daughter Sheena Siegel committed perjury while testifying about the wire fraud and conspiracy charges her mother is facing.

On Tuesday morning, Siegel testified that she did not know if a signature on a check from Fiore’s PAC, Future for Nevadans, was written by her or her mother. She said she may have signed the check from the PAC, which was made out to Siegel’s personal checking account, even though she was not a signatory on her mother’s PAC account. She also admitted that signing the check would not have been legal.

In July, a federal grand jury indicted Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, on wire fraud and conspiracy charges. She raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck but spent it on herself and her daughter’s wedding, prosecutors have alleged.

Fiore has pleaded not guilty.

Siegel first took the witness stand on Monday, and stopped answering questions the next day after she invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate herself.

Prosecutors said Siegel had been offered immunity from prosecution in exchange for her full cooperation and honesty when it came to Fiore’s alleged campaign fund violations. Siegel’s testimony about the checks may have contradicted prior testimony she gave to a grand jury, when she said she did not take out any money from that account without authorization from Fiore, according to prosecutors.

