Jury convicts 2 teens of murder in 2018 Henderson shooting

Two teens were convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of Silverado High School student Matthew Minkler.

During the weeklong trial, prosecutors said Jaiden Caruso and Kody Harlan planned to rob and kill the 17-year-old. Caruso fired the fatal shot, and Harlan took cash from Minkler’s pockets, prosecutors argued.

Immediately after the shooting, Caruso pulled out his phone, opened the Snapchat app and recorded video of Minkler’s body surrounded by blood.

“Bro,” he said as he panned over Minkler, “I just caught a body.”

Caruso’s lawyer, Mace Yampolsky, acknowledged to jurors that he fired the .357 revolver that killed Minkler during a June 2018 party in an abandoned Henderson home, but the attorney blamed drugs and alcohol for the shooting.

Caruso, 17, and Harlan, 18, each faced charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Harlan also faced a felony charge of accessory to murder. Jurors convicted the defendants of all counts.

Harlan’s attorney, Ryan Helmick, conceded that his client was guilty of accessory to murder but pointed to Caruso for the more serious charges. Harlan was asleep on a couch in the living room at the time of the shooting, his lawyer argued.

