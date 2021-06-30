Jury convicts insiders of stealing from Las Vegas vault

Three former co-workers at 24/7 Private Vaults were convicted Tuesday of stealing from the business.

The company was robbed in 2012 and burglarized in 2014. The latter occurred soon after the company had filed for bankruptcy.

Jurors found Sylviane Della Whitmore and Phillip Hurbace guilty of planning and carrying out the 2012 robbery. Hurbace did some work for the company until 2010.

Larry McDaniel, who was not charged with the robbery, was convicted of money laundering and multiple counts of stolen property.

“They got it wrong!” Whitmore shouted in tears as U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon read the verdicts. “I didn’t do it. I’m sorry, I didn’t do it. And neither did he. We’re not guilty.”

Whitmore pointed toward McDaniel during her outburst.

She also was convicted of money laundering and interstate transportation of stolen property. Hurbace was acquitted of those charges.

Prosecutors filed charges against the trio on April 11, 2017, several days before the five-year statute of limitations for the robbery ran out.

They argued that both crimes were inside jobs.

The insiders knew when only one security guard would be on shift, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Lopez said. They also knew how to circumvent the security and enter the vault through the ceiling. And they knew the business was closed in 2014.

