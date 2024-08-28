Jury decides sentence after finding Telles guilty in murder of RJ reporter Jeff German

Robert Telles reacts as his mother Rosalinda Anaya says, “I love you son.” after she testified on the witness stand during the penalty phase of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

A jury has reached a decision on how long Robert Telles will spend in prison for killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty Wednesday of murdering German on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles German wrote before Telles lost his elected position.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for nearly 12 hours before reaching the verdict on Telles’ guilt, which a clerk read to a packed courtroom shortly after noon on Wednesday. The same panel was tasked with deciding punishment for Telles. That decision was expected to be delivered late Wednesday afternoon.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the verdict should “send a message.”

“And that message is a clear message that any attempts to silence the media or to silence or intimidate a journalist will not be tolerated,” he said.

Jurors weighed eight days of testimony from dozens of witnesses, including detectives, forensic experts, and those who knew Telles, along with three days of testimony from Telles himself. Telles gave a narrative testimony to the jury, without being interrupted by his attorney, before facing cross-examination by prosecutors.

The panel deliberated for four hours on Monday, about six hours on Tuesday, and two hours Wednesday, before deciding that Telles was guilty of first-degree murder. The trial stretched over two weeks before attorneys gave closing arguments on Monday morning.

In the courtroom, Telles stood with a lowered head as a clerk read the verdict. He shook his head back and forth after the verdict was announced, echoing the gesture he made throughout his trial.

Current Clark County Public Administrator Rita Reid, who worked under Telles and won election shortly after German began reporting on the county office, caught her tears in a paper towel as she walked out of the crowded courtroom.

“I’m just so relieved, overwhelmed and relieved,” Reid told the Review-Journal.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, declined to comment after the verdict was announced.

In the Review-Journal newsroom, where journalists had gathered around an editor’s desk to watch live video of the trial, Executive Editor Glenn Cook stood and hugged staff, some wiping tears from their eyes.

“Today a Clark County jury delivered a measure of justice for Jeff German, and we hope it brings some solace to his family, friends and colleagues,” Cook wrote in a statement. “Jeff was killed for doing the kind of work in which he took great pride: His reporting held an elected official accountable for bad behavior and empowered voters to choose someone else for the job.

“Robert Telles could have joined the long line of publicly shamed Nevada politicians who’ve gone on with their lives, out of the spotlight or back in it. Instead, he carried out a premeditated revenge killing with terrifying savagery.”

Cook thanked the prosecutors and police who pursued the case, adding that the verdict also “brought a measure of justice for slain journalists all over the world.”

“In many countries, the killers of journalists go unpunished,” Cook said. “Not so in Las Vegas.”

Cook also wrote that the Las Vegas community lost more than a journalist when German was murdered.

“Jeff was a good man who left behind a family who loved him and friends who cherished him,” Cook said. “His murder remains an outrage. He is missed.”

Veteran criminal defense attorney Tom Pitaro, with whom German had cultivated a decades-long relationship, said he was relieved at the verdict and thought the trial was “fair.”

“Telles had his day in court, and he had it in the way he wanted it with his own testimony, but the evidence was overwhelming,” Pitaro said. “There was no way to get around some of those facts. … Now we can remember Jeff as the reporter he was, not just as a victim of a vicious crime.”

Pitaro remembered German constantly digging for stories and working quickly to stay ahead of the competition. Pitaro watched live video of the trial from his downtown office, where German would sometimes show up in search of the latest scoop.

“He’s an integral part of all our careers,” the lawyer said. “There’s no defense attorney in town who won’t have a Jeff story, and all of them will be good. He was a fair reporter, but he was tenacious as hell. He was a tenacious reporter, but not vindictive. He gave people a fair chance. And I don’t know if we’re ever going to get anyone back that tenacious. It’s a community loss. We had a unique guy here who was not afraid to take on big names. And I don’t know if we’re going to get anybody back like him. I hope so for our community’s sake, and I mean that sincerely.”

The penalty phase of the trial took place Wednesday afternoon, before jurors were asked to determine what sentence Telles will face. For a first-degree murder charge, Telles could be sentenced to life in prison without parole, life in prison with the possibility of parole, or 20 to 50 years in prison.

Wolfson declined to tell reporters what sentence he believed was appropriate.

“I’m not going to invade the province of the jury,” he said.

He later added that the jury could consider that Telles was “lying in wait” for German, and that the first-degree murder charge carries a deadly weapon enhancement.

Prosecutors said Telles, 47, fatally stabbed German over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as an elected official, including allegations he created a hostile work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Prosecutors had also alleged that part of the motive for the killing was to prevent German from writing about Telles again.

Before he was killed, German had sought emails and text messages between Telles and other county officials, including correspondence with his employee Roberta Lee-Kennett. Telles admitted at trial that the two had an affair.

County officials had alerted Telles about the release of those records the day before German was slain.

Telles admitted during his testimony that he had feared German’s reporting would prohibit him from ever working as a lawyer again in Las Vegas.

Telles tried to disguise himself in an orange reflective vest and large, straw hat, before attacking the journalist outside his home on Sept. 2, 2022, prosecutors said, showing jurors a neighbor’s home surveillance video that captured the slaying.

The state’s evidence against Telles included his own DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, plus surveillance footage and items found at his home matching the assailant’s clothing. Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg testified about surveillance footage he said shows Telles’ Yukon Denali leaving his neighborhood the morning German was killed, driving around German’s neighborhood, and then driving back toward Telles’ home.

Draskovich has portrayed Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office, while prosecutors have attempted to discredit Telles’ claims that he was framed.

Telles testified last week, telling the jury that he was framed for German’s killing by officials and a disgruntled real estate company.

He claimed that he was looking into independent administrators in probate cases regarding property of people who died in Clark County. He alleged that the homes were being flipped for profit, without benefiting the families of the deceased, and that he was “fighting” Compass Realty & Management over the sales.

The company has called his accusation “unconscionable and irresponsible.” A detective testified that there was not enough evidence to pursue a prosecution over Telles’ claims.

Wolfson said Telles’ claims of a conspiracy were “ludicrous.”

“There was no conspiracy,” Wolfson said. “The only conspiracy was between him and his evil mind.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Review-Journal staff reporter Noble Brigham contributed to this report.