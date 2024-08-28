Jury finds Robert Telles guilty in murder of RJ reporter Jeff German

Defendant in Tupac killing back in court, but still not released

Robert Telles arrives in court from an in custody area for a hearing regarding juror questions during deliberations for his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

District Judge Michelle Leavitt addresses, from left, defense attorneys Michael Horvath, Robert Draskovich, prosecutors Christopher Hamner and Pamela Weckerly at a hearing regarding juror questions during deliberations for Robert Telles’ murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Family members of Jeff German react to the guilty verdict in Robert Telles’ murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles reacts after a guilty verdict came back in his trial for the murder of Jeff German Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death German, a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist who had been writing about Telles. (Law & Crime Network)

Robert Telles, the former elected Clark County Public Administrator, was found guilty Wednesday of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about 12 hours before reaching the verdict.

Jurors weighed eight days of testimony from dozens of witnesses, including detectives, forensic experts, and those who knew Telles, along with three days of testimony from Telles himself. Telles gave a narrative testimony to the jury, without being interrupted by his attorney, before facing cross examination by prosecutors.

The panel of seven women and five men deliberated for four hours on Monday, about six hours on Tuesday, and two hours Wednesday, before reaching a decision. Telles’ trial stretched over two weeks before attorneys gave closing arguments on Monday morning.

In the courtroom, Telles stood with a lowered head as a clerk read the verdict.

In the Review-Journal newsroom, where journalists had gathered around an editor’s desk to watch live video of the trial, Executive Editor Glenn Cook stood and hugged staff, some wiping tears from their eyes.

“Today a Clark County jury delivered a measure of justice for Jeff German, and we hope it brings some solace to his family, friends and colleagues,” Cook wrote in a statement. “Jeff was killed for doing the kind of work in which he took great pride: His reporting held an elected official accountable for bad behavior and empowered voters to choose someone else for the job.

“Robert Telles could have joined the long line of publicly shamed Nevada politicians who’ve gone on with their lives, out of the spotlight or back in it. Instead, he carried out a premeditated revenge killing with terrifying savagery.

“Today also brought a measure of justice for slain journalists all over the world. Our jobs are increasingly risky and sometimes dangerous. In many countries, the killers of journalists go unpunished. Not so in Las Vegas. Our thanks to police and prosecutors, whose diligent work won this conviction.

“Let’s also remember that this community has lost much more than a trusted journalist. Jeff was a good man who left behind a family who loved him and friends who cherished him. His murder remains an outrage. He is missed.”

Prosecutors said Telles, 47, killed German over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as an elected official, including allegations he created a hostile work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Prosecutors have said Telles was “lying in wait” for German while wearing an orange reflective vest and large, straw hat, before attacking the journalist outside his home on Sept. 2, 2022.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that multiple days of deliberations is “clearly to the benefit of the defense.”

The state’s evidence against Telles included his own DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, plus surveillance footage and items found at his home matching the assailant’s clothing. Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg testified about surveillance footage police believe shows Telles’ Yukon Denali leaving his neighborhood the morning German was killed, driving around German’s neighborhood, and then driving back toward Telles’ home.

Draskovich has portrayed Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office, while prosecutors have attempted to discredit Telles’ claims that he was framed.

Telles testified last week, telling the jury that he was framed for German’s killing by officials and a disgruntled real estate company.

He claimed that he was looking into independent administrators in probate cases regarding property of people who died in Clark County. He alleged that the homes were being flipped for profit, without benefiting the families of the deceased, and that he was “fighting” Compass Realty & Management over the sales.

The company has called his accusation “unconscionable and irresponsible.”

A Metropolitan Police Department detective testified during trial about investigating claims that it was Telles who was receiving kickbacks, but he found no evidence to move forward with the investigation. He also said the Clark County district attorney’s office determined there was not enough evidence for a prosecution in the alleged scheme Telles reported.

