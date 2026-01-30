Jury in Chasing Horse trial set to resume deliberations Friday

Jurors asked about whether some charges were connected. The “Dances with Wolves” actor is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

‘Even the best spiders lose their prey’: Jury to begin deliberating in Chasing Horse trial

Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Jan 23, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jurors went home late Thursday afternoon without returning a verdict in the sexual assault trial of alleged cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse.

Court spokesperson Mary Ann Price said the jury, which began deliberating around 10 a.m. Thursday, is expected to resume deliberations Friday.

Chasing Horse, 49, played “Smiles a Lot” in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves. A member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Lakota Tribe, authorities said he promoted himself as a “medicine man” and committed crimes in the U.S. and Canada while running a cult called The Circle.

He went to trial facing 21 charges, including counts of sexual assault with a minor under 16, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, sexual assault and use of minor under 14 in producing pornography. His indictment accuses him of sexual misconduct against three alleged victims.

The jury seemed to be questioning at least one of the charges.

In a question to District Judge Jessica Peterson Thursday afternoon, jurors asked: “Are counts four, five, six and seven connected, meaning if we find count four not guilty, then five, six and seven are no longer applicable?”

After discussing the question with Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles and defense lawyer Craig Mueller, the judge decided to point the jury to an instruction that told them to consider each charge separately.

Count four accuses Chasing Horse of first-degree kidnapping with the intent to commit sexual assault. Counts five, six and seven are charges of sexual assault with a minor under 16.

Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci told jurors Wednesday that Chasing Horse wanted to keep alleged victim Corena Leone-LaCroix with him for his sexual desires and took her to South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana. She said counts five to seven were for assaults in those states.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal typically does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but is choosing to name Leone-LaCroix and publish her photo because she has previously given interviews to news outlets including the Review-Journal.

Pucci told jurors that prosecutors could charge Chasing Horse with out-of-state sexual assaults because his intent to commit the crimes occurred in Nevada.

Mueller argued to jurors that the kidnapping charge was “literally laughable.”

“That means I would have formed the intent here in Las Vegas to take her out of town and have sex with her in a strange Ramada Inn in South Dakota,” he said. “That’s what you would need to find that he did before you could convict him of kidnapping.”

He said counts five, six and seven were similarly problematic.

