Jury questionnaire asks for opinions on RJ before trial of suspect in reporter’s killing

A questionnaire sent to “several hundred” potential jurors asked for people’s opinions on law enforcement and the news media, including questions about the Review-Journal.

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attorneys selecting a panel to decide next week’s murder trial of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles have asked potential jurors for their opinions on the criminal justice system, law enforcement and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Telles’ trial is set to begin Monday afternoon with a jury selection process that could last for several days.

He is accused of killing longtime Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German over articles the journalist wrote about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

Several months before German was killed in September 2022, he reported on allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment in the county office, and maintained an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer. Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing, while prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

The jury selection process, known as voir dire, is intended to whittle down the pool of potential jurors to a panel of twelve, with two to three alternates. But before the in-person selection, the court sent out questionnaires to potential jurors, to help determine who will be called to appear on Monday.

Robert Draskovich, Telles’ defense attorney, told reporters this week that “several hundred” questionnaires were sent out weeks ago.

The questionnaire included a list of 45 questions for potential jurors, according to a copy of the document obtained by the Review-Journal on Friday.

Six of the questions inquired about people’s opinions on the news media and the Review-Journal. Potential jurors were asked if they have read news stories by German, if they subscribe to the Review-Journal, if they trust information reported by the Review-Journal, and if they believe reporters “serve an important role in our community.”

Other sections of the questionnaire focused on standard biographical information, such as jurors’ level of education, religious affiliation, and “hobbies or other recreational activities.”

Potential jurors were also asked about their opinion on law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Respondents were asked to inform the court if they or a loved one had been a victim of a crime, or accused of a crime. A single question asked potential jurors to inform the court if they had “attended any protests” in the past three years.

The questionnaire quizzed respondents about what they have learned of the case from the media. Potential jurors were instructed not to discuss the case with anyone or read any media accounts about the case, which is standard for trials.

If potential jurors recalled hearing anything about the case, they were asked to state how it would affect their ability to be impartial.

Following a court hearing this week, Draskovich told reporters it may be difficult to find a “fair and impartial jury” due to publicity surrounding the case.

Someone can still serve on a jury if they have heard details about the case from news reports, former Clark County District Attorney David Roger told the Review-Journal in an interview late last month.

“The standard isn’t whether someone has heard something about the case,” Roger said. “The standard is whether they can set it aside and judge the case based upon the evidence presented to them.”

