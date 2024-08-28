Jury reaches verdict in Robert Telles murder trial

Jurors reached a verdict Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Robert Telles, accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt addresses, from left, defense attorneys Michael Horvath, Robert Draskovich, prosecutors Christopher Hamner and Pamela Weckerly at a hearing regarding juror questions during deliberations for Robert Telles’ murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles arrives in court from an in custody area for a hearing regarding juror questions during deliberations for his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Jurors have reached a verdict Wednesday in the murder trial of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

The panel of seven women and five men deliberated for four hours on Monday and about six hours on Tuesday. Telles’ trial stretched over two weeks before attorneys gave closing arguments on Monday morning.

District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said the verdict will be read at noon.

Telles, 47, is accused of killing German over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as an elected official, including allegations he created a hostile work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Prosecutors have said Telles was “lying in wait” for German while wearing an orange reflective vest and large, straw hat, before attacking the journalist outside his home on Sept. 2, 2022.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that multiple days of deliberations is “clearly to the benefit of the defense.”

The state’s evidence against Telles included his own DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, plus surveillance footage and items found at his home matching the assailant’s clothing. Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg testified about surveillance footage police believe shows Telles’ Yukon Denali leaving his neighborhood the morning German was killed, driving around German’s neighborhood, and then driving back toward Telles’ home.

Draskovich has portrayed Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office, while prosecutors have attempted to discredit Telles’ claims that he was framed.

Telles testified last week, telling the jury that he was framed for German’s killing by officials and a disgruntled real estate company.

He claimed that he was looking into independent administrators in probate cases regarding property of people who died in Clark County. He alleged that the homes were being flipped for profit, without benefiting the families of the deceased, and that he was “fighting” Compass Realty & Management over the sales.

The company has called his accusation “unconscionable and irresponsible.”

A Metropolitan Police Department detective testified during trial about investigating claims that it was Telles who was receiving kickbacks, but he found no evidence to move forward with the investigation. He also said the Clark County district attorney’s office determined there was not enough evidence for a prosecution in the alleged scheme Telles reported.

