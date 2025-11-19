Jury returns guilty verdict in Las Vegas restaurant killing, orders life without parole

Sergey Mkhitaryan, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Sergey Mkhitaryan is shown in a Las Vegas police booking mug shot. Mkhitaryan was convicted of an Aug. 20, 2015 stabbing that killed Avetis Shilgevorkyan, 57, of Las Vegas. (Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas jury has returned a guilty verdict and a life without parole sentence for a man who committed a fatal stabbing in 2015.

Jurors returned the verdict Nov. 12 after deliberating for less than two hours and sentenced him to life without parole in prison the next day, court records show.

Prosecutors said that Mkhitaryan killed Avetis Shilgevorkyan and tried to kill Aram Keropyan outside the Shish Kabob House, 6620 W. Flamingo Road, after eating dinner with the men in August 2015. Mkhitaryan was arrested about three months later in Panama.

Mkhitaryan and Shilgevorkyan owned rival collision repair businesses and Mkhitaryan had tried to hire one of Shilgevorkyan’s employees.

They apparently resolved the employee dispute, but the arrival of Mkhitaryan’s grandfather at the gathering fueled additional conflict, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal.

“I think there was an issue about whether or not our victim showed adequate respect in Armenian culture for the grandfather when he arrived and I think that’s what set everything off,” said Palal.

Defense attorney Jess Marchese said Mkhitaryan’s grandfather also slapped Shilgevorkyan. The defense had an expert testify that Mkhitaryan had been drinking at the time and had also been abused as a child, he said.

Following the slaying, which was captured on video, Mkhitaryan fled the country.

Palal said the case took a long time primarily because of Mkhitaryan’s efforts to delay.

“His behavior at trial was a little difficult,” said Marchese. “There were times when he was arguing with the judge in front of the jury. He vomited in court. He was cursing in court.”

Mkhitaryan also objected during Marchese’s closing argument, the defense lawyer said, apparently based on a misunderstanding of what he was saying.

The prosecutor said it was the oldest homicide case he’d seen in Clark County that had never gone to trial.

Mkhitaryan testified on direct examination, but did not discuss the killing, according to Palal.

“Instead, he just wanted to talk about the procedures and why he thought this was an illegal case and how he shouldn’t be prosecuted at all,” the prosecutor said.

On cross-examination, he said, Mkhitaryan refused to answer questions about whether he stabbed and killed Shilgevorkyan, which led to his testimony being struck.

Marchese said he did not think the life without parole sentence was warranted.

“But I also understand why they did it,” he said of the jury. “I mean, you’ve got a guy who was arguing, misbehaving, cursing in court at times. So they see that and I’m sure that didn’t give them a good impression.”

