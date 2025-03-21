Jury returns verdict against bottled water company Real Water

Real Water’s product contained a toxic chemical used in rocket fuel and was linked to a liver failure outbreak in Southern Nevada.

After Real Water ‘nightmare,’ a Las Vegas jury will decide damages for plaintiffs

Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams presides in court during a lawsuit against bottled water company Real Water at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney Theodore Parker, who represents plaintiff Andria Bordenave in a lawsuit against bottled water company Real Water, makes his closing argument in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorneys have linked a Nevada woman’s death to an outbreak of liver illness that health officials tied to, Las Vegas-based Real Water, a local bottled water company, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A jury on Friday has reached a verdict in a civil trial against Real Water, the bottled water company that made a product linked to a Southern Nevada liver failure outbreak.

This follows previous multibillion-dollar verdicts against the company, $5 billion in October and $3 billion in June.

District Judge Timothy Williams said a verdict would be read in court Friday.

The Las Vegas company behind Real Water, Affinitylifestyles.com, billed its product as “the healthiest drinking water available” when it contained a toxic chemical used in rocket fuel.

Real Water was determined to be at fault for the injuries of the 13 plaintiffs in the current trial, attorneys told jurors. That meant the central question for the jury was how much money the plaintiffs would receive, not whether the water caused the plaintiffs’ injuries.

After hearing nearly three weeks of testimony and argument, jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon. They resumed deliberations Friday morning.

According to court records, Real Water’s product caused dozens of cases of liver failure and hospitalizations. People suffered miscarriages and aborted liver transplants, attorneys have said. One person needed emergency brain surgery. Pets died.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that at least 21 hospitalizations and one death were likely linked to the water.

The company filed for bankruptcy and is no longer operating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

