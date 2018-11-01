Jury rules against Nevada in patient dumping case

A Las Vegas jury on Thursday handed down what could amount to a multimillion dollar penalty against Nevada for busing mental patients out of state without support services awaiting them.

A sign outside the Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital at Jones Boulevard and Oakey Boulevard is shown in this photo, taken Thursday, July 25, 2013. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital came under scrutiny in early 2013 after media reports about patients receiving one-way tickets to unfamiliar parts of the country.

A jury of eight women awarded $250,000 to James Flavy Coy Brown in a class-action lawsuit against Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, the hospital, its administrator and others after a trial over the practice. That same dollar amount should be given to each of the patients, their lawyers said.

Plaintiffs lawyers had contacted 89 people who had been bused out of state, including 11 who testified during the trial, according to Sacramento attorney Mark Merin. At least 371 had been identified in the class, he said.

