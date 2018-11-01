Courts

Jury rules against Nevada in patient dumping case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2018 - 3:59 pm
 

A Las Vegas jury on Thursday handed down what could amount to a multimillion dollar penalty against Nevada for busing mental patients out of state without support services awaiting them.

Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital came under scrutiny in early 2013 after media reports about patients receiving one-way tickets to unfamiliar parts of the country.

A jury of eight women awarded $250,000 to James Flavy Coy Brown in a class-action lawsuit against Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, the hospital, its administrator and others after a trial over the practice. That same dollar amount should be given to each of the patients, their lawyers said.

Plaintiffs lawyers had contacted 89 people who had been bused out of state, including 11 who testified during the trial, according to Sacramento attorney Mark Merin. At least 371 had been identified in the class, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

