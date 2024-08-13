Jury selection continues in trial for suspect in Review-Journal reporter’s killing

The second day of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles’ murder trial started with jury selection on Tuesday.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, arrives in court on the first day of his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jury selection is set to continue Tuesday in the second day of the murder trial for a former politician accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, 47, is standing trial on a count of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. Prosecutors have accused him of fatally stabbing German, 69, in September 2022 over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as the former Clark County public administrator.

Months before he was killed, German wrote about allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment inside the county office while carrying on an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Telles has maintained he was framed for the killing. Meanwhile, prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

The trial began Monday, after Telles waived any further search of German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after he was killed. A lengthy legal fight between the Review-Journal and officials seeking to search the devices had delayed the trial, until the Nevada Supreme Court in October ruled that the state’s shield law protected German’s devices even after his death.

The Review-Journal turned over information on the devices to prosecutors and Telles’ defense on Monday. District Judge Michelle Leavitt questioned Telles in court on Monday, when he confirmed he wanted the trial to continue.

Jury selection began with a pool of just under 60 potential jurors. Fewer than 40 people were asked to return on Tuesday for another day of jury selection.

Potential jurors were asked if they were able to remain impartial, and were quizzed on their views of the criminal justice system and any prior knowledge they had of the case.

