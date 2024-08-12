Jury selection to begin for murder trial in killing of Review-Journal reporter

A murder trial is expected to begin Monday for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Jury questionnaire asks for opinions on RJ before trial of suspect in reporter’s killing

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up, with Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The former elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is set to begin his murder trial on Monday, nearly two years after the journalist was fatally stabbed.

Robert Telles has been incarcerated since he was arrested in September 2022 and accused of killing German because of articles the journalist had written about his conduct as the former Clark County public administrator. Prosecutors have accused Telles of fatally stabbing German outside the reporters home in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 2022.

Court proceedings are expected to begin Monday afternoon with District Judge Michelle Leavitt addressing two motions recently filed by Robert Telles’ defense. The motions are asking the judge to dismiss the charges against Telles, and to exclude from evidence articles German wrote for the Review-Journal.

Robert Draskovich, Telles’ defense attorney, has said that he does not expect the motions to affect the start of trial, and that Telles wanted the motions filed “to protect the record.”

Attorneys are also expected to receive information from German’s personal devices by Monday. Police seized several devices from German’s home after he was killed, triggering a lengthy legal fight as the Review-Journal found to prevent officials from reviewing the devices, which may contain confidential reporting information.

Review-Journal employees have been reviewing the devices for potentially confidential information, after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in October that the devices continued to be protected by Nevada’s shield law after German’s death.

The judge has said that based on the information turned over by the Review-Journal, the attorneys can decide Monday if a trial delay is necessary. But Draskovich has said his client has been adamant about proceeding to trial “regardless of whether or not the Review-Journal finished their review of the devices.”

Telles is standing trial on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. He has maintained he was framed in the killing.

Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails. Telles’ wife’s vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle driven by the suspect. Several pieces of clothing matching the suspect’s description were found in Telles’ home, including cut-up pieces of tennis shoes with blood on them, according to court records.

Months before German was killed, he had reported on allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment within the county’s public administrator’s office, and that Telles and maintained an “inappropriate” relationship with an employee.

Jury selection could take several days in the case. Prosecutors have said they plan to call about 20 witnesses, and Draskovich has estimated he will call about a dozen witnesses.

