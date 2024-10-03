Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore is standing trial on wire fraud charges, and is accused of using donations meant for a statue of a fallen police officer on her personal expenses.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, arrives for her wire fraud trial at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft after being found guilty of all counts in her wire fraud trial Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A jury found former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore guilty of federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges on Thursday for defrauding donors who thought they were contributing to a statue honoring a fallen Las Vegas police officer.

Prosecutors accused Fiore, who recently served as a Pahrump justice of the peace, of raising money through her charity and political action committee for a statue honoring Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck, who was shot and killed with his partner in 2014. But instead of using the money for the statue, prosecutors said Fiore made personal purchases including for rent, plastic surgery and payments on her daughter’s wedding.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey scheduled sentencing for Jan. 6.

Fiore’s attorney, Michael Sanft, said that she intends to appeal the verdict after the sentencing.

“We’re still in it, we’re still in the thick of things,” Fiore, 53, told reporters on Thursday afternoon, declining to comment further on the case.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours on Thursday before finding Fiore guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud.

“Typically when people are that fast, they’ve already made up their minds, even before the closing arguments,” Sanft said Thursday. “So it had to have been some type of testimony that occurred in the middle of trial that caused the majority of them to say, ‘oh, that’s all we needed.’”

Jury deliberations began Thursday afternoon, after attorneys presented their closing arguments.

“She is an elected official, it’s her job to safeguard the public trust,” federal prosecutor Dahoud Askar said. “Instead, she abused it through her actions.”

Prosecutors have accused Fiore of soliciting donations and lying to donors about the funds going towards the statue. They said she knew the statue’s cost was going to be covered by Olympia Companies, which developed the Alyn Beck Memorial Park as part of the Skye Canyon planned community.

Several high-profile donors and business owners testified throughout the trial, including Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Lombardo said that he authorized a $5,000 donation from his campaign fund to go to Fiore’s political action committee to help pay for the statue.

Sanft argued Thursday that prosecutors did not do enough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fiore intended to defraud donors. He also attacked a search warrant carried out by the FBI at Fiore’s home in 2021, and accused the FBI of “spinning” evidence to mislead the jury.

Sanft showed the jury a large poster depicting an optical illusion, that could be viewed as either an old woman or a young woman.

“When you look for one thing only, you can miss everything else,” Sanft said.

He argued that despite seizing documents in that search warrant, prosecutors did not show the jury receipts that tracked what exactly the donations were spent on.

Prosecutors have pointed to bank records showing donation checks deposited into Fiore’s accounts, and then transferred to Fiore’s daughter and turned into cash withdrawals that line up with the dates Fiore made large personal purchases.

Fiore’s daughter Sheena Siegel took the stand earlier this week, claiming she spent money from her mother on various events and charity expenses. The jury was told to disregard her testimony after Siegel invoked her Fifth Amendment rights to not incriminate herself, refusing to answer questions from prosecutors about checks made to her personal account.

Sanft told reporters on Thursday that he did not regret calling Siegel to the stand. He said that she was initially on the government’s witness list, but that they did not call her. He claimed it was the “government’s error” during questioning that caused Siegel’s testimony to be stricken from the record.

“The problem is Sheena still had very important information for our defense, and so as a result we had to put her up on the stand,” he said.

During closing arguments, Sanft again said that the FBI’s investigation was “sloppy” and that the jury was not shown enough records.

“Sloppy is not good enough,” he said. “They have to be on point. There’s no leeway here for mistakes, there’s no leeway here for interpretation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.