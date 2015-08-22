Justice Department sued for Web gambling documents

WASHINGTON — A conservative legal foundation has sued the Justice Department for documents that might shed light on a controversial 2011 policy change legalizing gambling over the Internet.

Judicial Watch says the department ignored an October request filed under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The foundation said it asked for records related to the December 2011 reinterpretation of the federal Wire Act by attorneys in the legal counsel office.

The lawsuit filed July 15 in U.S. District Court in Washington charges the Justice Department has not responded to the document request nor explained why not. It asks the court to force Justice to produce the records.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the Justice Department must be hiding something.

“When the Justice Department reverses its own interpretation of a federal statute so quickly and so completely, the American people have a right to know why,” Fitton said.

“And given that the Justice Department is willing to violate federal records law rather than disclose information, Americans can presume corruption behind its decision to unilaterally legalize widespread Internet gambling,” he said.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the suit Friday. It was granted an extension until Sept. 18 to file a formal response, according to court records.

After being queried in 2011 by New York and Illinois, states that wanted to sell lottery tickets online, the Justice Department’s legal counsel office re-examined the Wire Act of 1961, the law that prohibits transmitting wagers.

In a decision announced two days before Christmas in 2011, the office ruled the federal law applies only to sports betting and not other forms of gaming.

The policy change has sparked efforts by states to legalize forms of gambling over the Internet, and a backlash from some congressmen spurred by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson, who opposes online gambling.

