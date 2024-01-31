56°F
Courts

Juvenile pleads guilty in Rancho High fatal beating

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 9:47 am
 
A memorial for Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis Jr., who was killed in a mob beating, ...
A memorial for Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis Jr., who was killed in a mob beating, is shown in an alley near the school on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A photo of Jonathan Lewis Jr. is seen on a poster at a vigil held in Las Vegas on November 22, ...
A photo of Jonathan Lewis Jr. is seen on a poster at a vigil held in Las Vegas on November 22, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the teenagers arrested in connection with the fatal beating death of a Rancho High School student pleaded guilty in juvenile court on Wednesday.

The teen waived his right to a trial, pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. His name has not been publicly released because he was one of five teenagers whose cases remain in the Family Court system due to their ages.

Nine teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who was attacked near the Rancho High School Campus on Nov. 1. Lewis died of his injuries six days later.

The teenagers who were arrested ranged in age from 13 to 17. Four of the teens who are 16 or older were automatically sent to the adult court system to face murder charges.

Those four defendants — Treavion Randolph, 16; Dontral Beaver, 16; Damien Hernandez, 18; and Gianni Robinson, 17 — were indicted on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery charges earlier this month. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Four of the five teenagers who remain in the juvenile court system appeared in court on Wednesday. Attorneys for two of the teens said they were considering plea deals.

The judge also directed a defense attorney to find a psychological expert to perform more extensive competency evaluations for one of the defendants. The attorney said his client has the “intellectual capacity of a first grader.”

Family Court Judge Amy Mastin ordered another hearing on Feb. 7, for the two defendants whose attorneys said were considering plea deals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

