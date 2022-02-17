Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Lammons ordered to ‘walk through’ jail

A judge on Thursday upheld an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and ordered him to appear at the Clark County Detention Center.

A judge on Thursday upheld an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and ordered him to appear at the Clark County Detention Center.

The football player is wanted in connection with an alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Lammons’ attorney Ross Goodman said Wednesday.

Lammons is charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery, court records show.

Goodman filed a motion Monday for an arrest warrant to be recalled and for Lammons to be released on his own recognizance.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia denied the motion Thursday morning, court records show. The warrant will stand until Lammons completes a “walk through” at the jail and posts a surety bond on a $5,000 bail.

Goodman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Two others, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, were arrested Monday in connection with the alleged attack.

The alleged attack occurred about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 as Kamara, his girlfriend, his assistant and two friends were leaving Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

Kamara, who was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl the next day, said he punched a man who was running away, the report said. Kamara told police he thought the man had done something to someone in his group.

Police said video surveillance footage did not show the man running away, but rather being attacked by Kamara and four other men.

The footage showed Kamara punching the victim repeatedly before other people with the football player stomped on the man while he was on the floor, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

Asked about the timeline of the investigation and why Kamara was not arrested prior to the game, police cited delayed reporting.

It took about 10 hours to report the beating because the victim was receiving medical care, police wrote in a statement. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered an orbital fracture and other injuries.

Kamara posted bail and has a court date set for March 8, according to court records.

Lammons, Harris and Young are scheduled to appear in court again on March 16.

