Kelvin Atkinson, ex-Nevada Senate leader, pleads guilty — VIDEO

Former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson, left, and his attorney Richard Wright arrive at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, March. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

U.S. attorney Nicholas Trutanich, flanked by IRS Special Agent in Charge Tara Sullivan and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ray Johnson, during a news conference at the Federal Justice Tower in Las Vegas Monday, March 11, 2019, regarding the guilty plea of former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson, left, and his attorney Richard Wright arrive at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, March. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, March. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson, left, and his attorney Richard Wright arrive at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, March. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday, less than a week after resigning from his post.

Atkinson announced his resignation last week, and in his resignation speech, Atkinson said he had “used campaign funds for personal use” and would “be pleading guilty for those actions when the time comes.”

In court on Monday, Atkinson admitted misappropriating nearly $250,000 in campaign funds between 2010 and 2017.

“What happened today in court is a stark reminder that there are public officials, a small minority of them, that lose their way,” Nicholas Trutanich, U.S. Attorney for Nevada, said a news conference after the plea hearing.

Prosecutors alleged that Atkinson commingled funds and never reported thousands of dollars on his campaign expense reports.

Trutanich told reporters that Atkinson’s lack of campaign account record keeping and the age of the transactions for political donations he received “make the precise fraud amount presently indiscernible.”

Atkinson’s plea agreement, unsealed Monday, lists some of his “impermissible personal expenditures.”

“They include at least $100,000 to pay personal credit cards for personal expenses, at least $75,000 to open and operate a Las Vegas night club, $20,000 to lease a 2018 Jaguar automobile, and approximately $8,600 to repay a personal loan,” the document states.

Prosecutors plan to seek a 33-month prison term at Atkinson’s July sentencing before Senior U.S. District Judge James Mahan.

Trutanich observed the plea from the courtroom gallery.

“Theft of any kind is unacceptable, but theft of campaign contributions from a sitting public official is particularly troubling,” he said later. “When a candidate diverts campaign money from its own intended purposes to line his own pockets, a donor’s confidence in our democratic process is undermined.”

Atkinson and his attorney, Richard Wright, declined to comment after the plea hearing.

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, became the Democratic majority leader after Atkinson’s departure, becoming the first woman to serve in that role in the state’s history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.