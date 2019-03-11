Kelvin Atkinson, ex-Nevada Senate majority leader, pleads guilty

Former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson, left, and his attorney Richard Wright arrive at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, March. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday, less than a week after resigning from his post.

Atkinson announced his resignation last week, and in his resignation speech, Atkinson said he had “used campaign funds for personal use” and would “be pleading guilty for those actions when the time comes.”

In court on Monday, Atkinson admitted misappropriating nearly $250,000 in campaign funds between 2010 and 2017. Prosecutors plan to seek a 33-month prison term.

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, became the Democratic majority leader after Atkinson’s departure, becoming the first woman to serve in that role in the state’s history.

