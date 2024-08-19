Key witnesses testify in second week of Robert Telles trial — WATCH LIVE

Robert Telles had collected more than 100 images of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German’s home before the journalist was killed, a witness testified Monday in Telles’ murder trial.

Robert Telles, 47, is accused of stabbing and killing German, 69, over articles the reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as the Clark County public administrator, and accusations he created a toxic work environment and engaged in an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” for German outside the reporters home on Sept. 2, 2022, while wearing a large straw hat and an orange reflective vest. Neighborhood video surveillance captured a distant image of the assailant confronting German on the side of the journalist’s house.

Testimony in the trial resumed on Monday morning with more police witnesses. Prosecutors called on Matthew Hovanec, a supervisor at the Metropolitan Police Department’s digital forensics laboratory, who testified on information taken from Telles’ phone and work computer.

Hovenac testified that on Aug. 12, 2022, there were about 132 images downloaded onto Telles’ phone from Google maps, showing the front of German’s home and the street he lived on. Telles’ work computer also showed downloaded information on German’s vehicle registration and address.

Ten days before German was killed, on Aug. 23, 2022, Telles’ work computer showed a search for German’s address, Hovenac testified.

Hovenac also testified that over 100 images taken from Telles phone, from Aug. 15, 2022, showed a vehicle driving down a street.

The trial began last week with two days of jury selection, followed by opening statements and testimony from 24 witnesses. The prosecution has yet to rest their case.

Attorneys have said they expect the trial to conclude this week.

Witnesses have included Metropolitan Police Department detectives, county employees, real estate agents and Roberta Lee-Kennett, the woman with whom Telles was accused of having an “inappropriate” relationship.

She testified on Friday about messaging Telles in the days after German was killed, and telling him that the assailant’s vehicle captured in surveillance footage looked like his car.

“F —… your car is identical,” she texted Telles, according to copies of the messages prosecutors showed the jury.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, has focused on portraying Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have pointed to what they have called “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including Telles’ DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

