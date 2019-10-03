Lake Havasu man linked to Mac Miller’s death won’t face drug charges

A Lake Havasu City resident who was linked to the drug overdose-related death of a rap star known as Mac Miller will not be prosecuted on local drug charges, authorities said..

Mac Miller performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ryan Reavis, 36, was arrested on Sept. 23 when authorities seized prescription pills and weapons from the Lake Havasu home he and his girlfriend occupied.

A newly unsealed federal indictment charged Reavis and two other California men with conspiring to distribute cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that allegedly caused Miller’s death in September, 2018 in his home in Los Angeles.

Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman said Thursday that his office conferred with federal authorities and decided to decline the local charges and let them pursue the conspiracy case. U.S. Marshals removed Reavis from the Mohave County jail in Kingman on Sept. 26, taking him into federal custody.

Reavis moved to Lake Havasu from Los Angeles earlier this year. The indictment alleged that he was a middleman in the fentanyl transaction that led to Miller’s death. Also charged in the conspiracy are Cameron Pettit, 28, of West Hollywood, and Stephen Walter, 46, of Los Angeles.