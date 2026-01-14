Las Vegas aide dragged autistic student 30 feet by the arm, police say

Students arrive at the start of the school day at Manch Elementary in Las Vegas in October 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County School District special education aide dragged an autistic student by the arm about 30 feet down an elementary school hallway, according to his arrest report.

Zachary May, 21, was arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department on Friday at J.E. Manch Elementary School in the northeast valley. He faces one felony count of battery on a vulnerable person and one felony count of child abuse or neglect, North Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Police said school surveillance footage showed May dragging an autistic student by the arm from a classroom doorway into the hallway shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday. The student, who has limited verbal communication abilities, had entered an open classroom and greeted students before May arrived and attempted to get the student to leave, the arrest report said.

A person who witnessed the incident said the student fell to their knees before May “aggressively grabbed (them) by the arm and dragged (them) out of the classroom while (the student) was still on the floor,” police said.

The witness told police that they did not hear May say anything to the student, but he showed frustration on his face.

About five minutes later, video showed the student running away from May and turning a corner in the school’s hallway, the arrest report said. May turned the corner, grabbed the student and again dragged them down the hallway for about four feet, according to the report.

Two of Manch Elementary’s assistant principals told police that they reviewed the school’s surveillance footage and saw May grab the student by the arm and drag them for about 30 feet. The arrest report said the student stood up after being dragged and tried, but failed, to kick May in the shin.

Police said they visited the student’s house for a wellness check following the incident and took photos of the student’s arms. The arms did not show any fresh injuries, bruising or marks, the arrest report said.

Police placed May into handcuffs on Friday morning and briefly spoke to him inside a conference room at Manch Elementary, according to the arrest report. When asked about Thursday’s incident, May told police that he placed a minor restraint on the student after they escaped him.

May’s felony arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 9, court records show.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.