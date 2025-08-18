Las Vegas battery case against HGTV star dropped

A judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge after determining that Tarek El Moussa met the appropriate requirements, which included finishing an anger management course.

Tarek El Moussa poses for a portrait to promote "The Flip Off" on Jan. 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

A Las Vegas judge has dropped the case against Tarek El Moussa after the HGTV star completed impulse control counseling, according to court documents.

El Moussa, a California native best known for starring in a long-running house-flipping series, was cited for misdemeanor battery following a June 6 altercation at the Palazzo. Metropolitan Police Department records alleged that El Moussa, 43, struck and shoved another man during the altercation.

On Aug. 5, Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan dismissed the charge after determining that El Moussa met the appropriate “diversion” requirements, which included avoiding further legal trouble and finishing an anger management course.

The case was closed with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled in the future.

Attorney David Chesnoff said in an emailed statement Monday, “We are pleased that the case was dismissed with prejudice after a thorough investigation had been conducted.”

According to a Metro incident report, Metro officers were called to the Palazzo around 11 p.m. for an assault that led to El Moussa’s citation. The caller said two men were “in an altercation,” and one wished to press charges, the report states.

The victim told officers that El Moussa, a stranger, “approached him aggressively” and hit him. Police noted bruising under the man’s right eye and a cut on his nose bridge. His name was redacted from the report.

Surveillance video showed the victim at a roulette table with El Moussa’s father behind him. The victim appeared to bump into the father before turning back to his game, police said. The father then confronted him verbally, though the recording did not capture the exchange. El Moussa then “charged at” the victim and shoved him, according to police.

El Moussa told police the man had struck his father first and declined further questioning without a lawyer.

