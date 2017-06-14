Las Vegas business owner convicted of tax evasion

Internal Revenue Service building (Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas business owner was convicted of tax evasion this week after a federal jury concluded she withheld taxes from employees’ wages and then refused to pay the funds to the IRS.

Maria Larkin, 55, owned and operated Five Star Home Health Care Inc. in Las Vegas from 1996 until 2009. From 2004 to 2009, she failed to pay over the employment taxes she withheld. Evidence at trial revealed that Larkin concealed her assets and income from the IRS to prevent the agency from collecting the outstanding taxes, which totaled more than $1.6 million.

Larkin’s efforts to dodge payment included lying about her ability to pay, changing the name of her business, instructing her employees to cash checks for her, placing her business in the name of a nominee, and buying a home in the name of a nominee.

The jury returned its verdict Tuesday. Larkin is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.