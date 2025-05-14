69°F
Las Vegas corrections officer released, appears in court on fatal DUI charge

Maurice Washington, a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of killing someone while driving under the influence, leaves a courtroom as attorney Warren Geller, representing Washington in court, looks on after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Maurice Washington, a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of killing someone while driving under the influence, enters a courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Maurice Washington, a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of killing someone while driving under the influence, leaves a courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Maurice Washington, a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of killing someone while driving under the influence, enters a courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attorney Warren Geller, left, representing Maurice Washington, a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of killing someone while driving under the influence, appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 9:19 am
 
Updated May 14, 2025 - 9:29 am

A Las Vegas corrections officer has been formally charged with fatal DUI and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal crash.

Maurice Washington, 45, was driving north on Decatur Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he hit and killed 58-year-old Elijah Givens, according to authorities.

Givens was crossing Decatur at Alta Drive against the pedestrian signal and Washington had a green light, but fled after the crash, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When Washington, a corrections officer at the Las Vegas city jail, returned to the scene, police said he “showed several signs of impairment” and was arrested.

His bail was previously set at $250,000 and Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Bonaventure said he had posted bond and been released from custody with electronic and controlled substance monitoring.

“Mr. Washington, these are very serious charges,” the judge told the officer.

Attorney Warren Geller appeared on behalf of Washington, but said he was not yet confirming as Washington’s lawyer.

Bonaventure gave Washington 30 days to hire an attorney.

Washington’s next hearing is scheduled for June 11.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

