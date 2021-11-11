68°F
Las Vegas couple sent to prison for stealing dead worker’s benefits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2021 - 5:05 pm
 
A Las Vegas couple who prosecutors said collected more than $300,000 in federal retirement benefits for a dozen years were sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison.

From 2005 to 2017, Rodolfo Segovia, 53, and Jennifer Segovia, 48, both of Las Vegas, assumed the former federal worker’s identity, according to the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s office. The couple stole “at least $308,391.72 by redirecting annuity payments” made by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management into their own bank accounts, authorities said.

The husband and wife each pleaded guilty in August to theft of government money or property. They were sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Mahan. A defense attorney for the pair could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

