Las Vegas courthouse marshals test positive for coronavirus

Five District Court marshals have recently tested positive for coronavirus, according to a memo obtained Friday by the Review-Journal.

Masked marshals guard the entrance to the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, where a mask order has been in effect since May 21. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The memo was delivered to employees in the Clark County district attorney’s office, though it was unclear how many other courthouse employees had received notification.

“Shortly before 3:00 p.m. today, District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell contacted D.A. Management to inform us that five of their marshals tested positive for COVID-19,” the message stated. “Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information we received. We are unaware which District Court Campus or Departments are affected.”

At the Regional Justice Center, District Court marshals screen the entrances and work alongside staff inside each courtroom, while also escorting inmates into the building.

Court officials declined to confirm that any marshals had tested positive.

“The court is prohibited by law from commenting on specific employee health and medical matters,” court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price wrote in response to a Review-Journal request for comment about the small outbreak. “As we are notified of cases, we are trying to make sure that anyone with potential exposure is notified and asked to stay at home and consider testing. Due to the fact that we are dealing with people’s private health information, it is not possible to send a mass e-mail every time we get a report of a positive test.”

In May, Bell delivered an order that required anyone entering the following facilities to wear face coverings: the Regional Justice Center, Family Court, Las Vegas Municipal Court, Las Vegas Justice Court, the Clark County public defender’s and district attorney’s offices, the county’s juvenile justice services and family services.

“The Health Department is also doing contact tracing when anyone tests positive, and will send a notification to those they believe are at risk,” Price’s email stated. “If anyone receives a letter from the Health District, that letter must be followed regardless of anything else you may have been told.”

Less than three weeks ago, the Review-Journal reported that at least 14 people who work at the courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19 since judges, lawyers, plaintiffs and defendants started returning more regularly to the courthouse.

