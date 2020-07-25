100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Courts

Las Vegas courthouse marshals test positive for coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2020 - 6:46 pm
 

Five District Court marshals have recently tested positive for coronavirus, according to a memo obtained Friday by the Review-Journal.

The memo was delivered to employees in the Clark County district attorney’s office, though it was unclear how many other courthouse employees had received notification.

“Shortly before 3:00 p.m. today, District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell contacted D.A. Management to inform us that five of their marshals tested positive for COVID-19,” the message stated. “Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information we received. We are unaware which District Court Campus or Departments are affected.”

At the Regional Justice Center, District Court marshals screen the entrances and work alongside staff inside each courtroom, while also escorting inmates into the building.

Court officials declined to confirm that any marshals had tested positive.

“The court is prohibited by law from commenting on specific employee health and medical matters,” court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price wrote in response to a Review-Journal request for comment about the small outbreak. “As we are notified of cases, we are trying to make sure that anyone with potential exposure is notified and asked to stay at home and consider testing. Due to the fact that we are dealing with people’s private health information, it is not possible to send a mass e-mail every time we get a report of a positive test.”

In May, Bell delivered an order that required anyone entering the following facilities to wear face coverings: the Regional Justice Center, Family Court, Las Vegas Municipal Court, Las Vegas Justice Court, the Clark County public defender’s and district attorney’s offices, the county’s juvenile justice services and family services.

“The Health Department is also doing contact tracing when anyone tests positive, and will send a notification to those they believe are at risk,” Price’s email stated. “If anyone receives a letter from the Health District, that letter must be followed regardless of anything else you may have been told.”

Less than three weeks ago, the Review-Journal reported that at least 14 people who work at the courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19 since judges, lawyers, plaintiffs and defendants started returning more regularly to the courthouse.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
2
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
3
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
4
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
5
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Lawyer questions mental health of man charged in ‘thrill killing’ - Video
Noah Green, who faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center and did not appear for a court hearing on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police Announce Arrest of "Thrill Killing" - Video
LVMPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the “thrill killing” of a homeless man who was fatally shot last week.
Bail set for parents charged with murder in crash that killed their 1-year-old son - Video
Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, the Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son on July12, now each face a charge of second-degree murder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More