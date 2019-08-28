Las Vegas developer indicted on charges of tax fraud

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced an indictment against a Las Vegas developer and head of an accounting and tax firm on charges that he helped prepare false tax returns.

Lance Bradford, co-founder of L.L. Bradford & Co. and CEO of Stable Development, stands on the balcony of his office building with another of Stable Development's buildings in the background. (Stephanie Annis/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Lance Bradford, 52, of the tax and audit firm L.L. Bradford, faces 28 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent tax returns from 2012 to 2014.

Prosecutors said the false tax returns claimed phony deductions for millions of dollars in cost of goods sold, consulting fees, and omitted gross receipts. The returns were filed on behalf of seven individual taxpayers and their associated corporate and partnership entities, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Bradford is also the founder of Stable Development, which announced in November plans for a 300,000-square-foot project near the Raiders’ future practice site in Henderson.

Bradford is scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge in court next week. He faces up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine per count.

