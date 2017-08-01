Las Vegas doctor, 93, gets 10-year prison term in drug case

A 93-year-old Las Vegas pain management practitioner convicted in March of supplying drug addicts and dealers with powerful opioids was sentenced Tuesday to a decade in prison.

Dr. Henri Wetselaar, 93, is wheeled out of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on March 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Senior U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson also fined the doctor, Henri Wetselaar, $2.5 million.

Throughout his 10-week trial, Wetselaar worked to convince jurors that his behavior reflected his age and outdated medical education instead of a profitable conspiracy to distribute painkillers.

But in less than one day, the jury convicted him of all 11 drug, money laundering and related counts contained in a 2011 federal indictment against him, his medical assistant and a local pharmacist.

The judge declared a mistrial in the case against the pharmacist after jurors failed to return a verdict on one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. But Wetselaar’s medical assistant, David Litwin, who was convicted of eight drug counts for his involvement in the conspiracy, is to be sentenced Sept. 5.

According to the indictment, Wetselaar prescribed large amounts of prescription drugs — including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and Soma — for no real medical purpose.

The doctor also wired $105,000 collected from the drug distribution scheme to buy a home. and made dozens of cash deposits over the course of a year to three different banks in an attempt to evade bank reporting requirements.

Throughout the court process, Wetselaar’s failing health caused several trial delays as he was in and out of the hospital.

