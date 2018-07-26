Las Vegas doctor pleads guilty to conspiracy in health care fraud

A Las Vegas doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges in connection with a sweeping crackdown on health care fraud by the Department of Justice.

(Thinkstock)

Horace Guerra, a family medical doctor and a former managing partner of Incera LLC,, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Authorities allege he provided pre-signed prescription pads to Robert Harvey, a surgical technician, and Alejandro Incera, a nurse practitioner, who wrote opioid prescriptions for patients without a legitimate medical purpose.

A Las Vegas trial for Harvey, Incera and Leslie Kalyn, another nurse practitioner, is set for September.

Prosecutors claim the four racked up a total of $3.7 million in combined losses. Neither the doctor nor the others could be reached for comment.

The nationwide health care fraud crackdown included 165 doctors, nurses and other licensed professionals, and encompassed a total of 601 people charged in schemes that started in July 2017 and involved more than $2 billion in false billings, authorities said.

The Justice Department called it the “largest health care fraud enforcement action” in the agency’s history.

Guerra faces up to 20 years in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $1 million fine. As part of the plea agreement, Guerra agreed to surrender his Nevada medical license by the time of sentencing scheduled for Oct. 25.

