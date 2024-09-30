103°F
Las Vegas doctor who took cash for opioids headed to prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2024 - 4:36 pm
 

A Las Vegas doctor was sentenced Monday to more than two years in prison for unlawfully distributing opioid pain medications.

Dr. William Alvear, 69, unlawfully distributed hydrocodone without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas. Instead, he prescribed opioids when a patient offered to pay him cash.

In addition, Alvear unlawfully distributed and dispensed alprazolam, commonly known by the brand name Xanax, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

“By prescribing medically unnecessary prescription medications in exchange for cash payments, the defendant put vulnerable patients at risk,” Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office, said in a statement.

In November 2023, following a six-day jury trial, Alvear was found guilty of multiple counts of distributing a controlled substance, federal officials said.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cristina Silva. The sentence includes three years of supervision for Alvear after 27 months of prison time. He also must pay a $75,000 fine.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

