Las Vegas driver whose SUV struck, killed 2 teens sentenced

Ebone Whitaker, charged with DUI in crash that left two teens dead, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ebone Whitaker, charged with DUI in crash that left two teens dead, listens to her attorney Talia Walkenshaw, as she appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The driver of the SUV that fatally struck two 16-year-old Las Vegas girls in a crosswalk will serve between 10 to 25 years in prison.

Ebone Whitaker, 38, was sentenced Thursday after she pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless driving, according to court records.

Whitaker told police she is a daily user of heroin and had consumed two beers and smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel to drive home from a friend’s house, according to an arrest report. Earlier in the day, she added, she and her friends also had smoked a PCP-covered cigarette, the report said.

On the night of Aug. 3, Whitaker was weaving in and out of southbound traffic on Maryland Parkway. She lost control of her Mercedes-Benz as she veered to the right onto a sidewalk to avoid a car stopped at the red light at the intersection with Katie Avenue, police said.

The SUV struck a traffic sign before continuing south and hitting Del Sol High School students Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez as they were crossing Katie.

One of the teens was thrown into the road and slid underneath the car that was stopped at the light.

The vehicle’s driver later told police that he saw the speeding Mercedes-Benz approaching his car and had braced for an impact, but when the SUV flew past him, he opened his car door to find an arm sticking out from underneath his vehicle, according to the report.

The second teen was thrown into a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru lane as Whitaker’s vehicle spun out, eventually striking two trees and a traffic pole before coming to a stop.

Mora died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, while Amaya-Ramirez was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she also died from multiple blunt force injuries.

“Whitaker stated she did not remember the collision,” the detectives wrote in the report. “I then informed Whitaker of the details of the collision and that she was responsible for the death of the juveniles. Whitaker began crying and stated she was sorry.”

Whitaker was seriously injured in the crash and was hospitalized for several days.

Court records show that Whitaker has faced drug-related charges in Las Vegas dating to 2007 and pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious injury to a vehicle after she admitted to kicking out a police car window in 2004.

