Las Vegas hearing date set for billionaire facing drug charges

Henry T. Nicholas III (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

A judge will decide in June whether a tech billionaire arrested at a Las Vegas Strip hotel last summer will go to trial for drug trafficking charges.

On Thursday, the preliminary hearing for Henry T. Nicholas III was pushed back to June 25, Las Vegas Justice Court online records show. Nicholas, who bankrolled a victims’ rights law that voters approved in November, was formally charged in February with five counts of drug trafficking and two counts of drug possession.

His co-defendant, Ashley Fargo, was arrested with him after security at the Encore called police in August to report contraband in the hotel room. She was charged with the same drug trafficking and possession counts, court records show.

Fargo’s preliminary hearing in the case also was rescheduled to June 25, court records show.

Security officials at the Strip hotel discovered various narcotics and recreational drugs inside of Nicholas’ guest room after unlocking and entering the room, according to court documents.

The two possessed nearly 96 grams of methamphetamine, 4.24 grams of heroin, 15.13 grams of cocaine, and 17.1 grams of the psychedelic psilocin, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicholas, 60, and Fargo, 37, remain free without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.