Las Vegas judge denies bail for woman charged in doctor’s death

Diana Pena, center, one of three suspects in the killing of a California doctor, appears in court on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Diana Pena, one of three suspects in the killing of a California doctor appears in court on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Diana Pena, center, one of three suspects in the killing of a California doctor appears in court on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Diane Pena (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Dr. Thomas Burchard (Courtesy of Judy Earp)

A judge denied bail Tuesday for one of three people charged in the killing of a California doctor.

Diana Pena, 30, has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges, and she “categorically denies the allegations” against her, her lawyer, Jess Matsuda, told reporters.

Pena and her roommate, Kelsey Nichole Turner, 25, are being held without bail in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard, whose body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s abandoned Mercedes-Benz C300 in a remote desert area east of Las Vegas, after their fingerprints were found on the car.

Authorities are still searching for Turner’s boyfriend, Jon Kennison, according to arrest reports.

Police have said that Burchard had traveled to Las Vegas on March 1 to visit Turner, with whom he had an intimate relationship.

All three face charges of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. An enhancement, which carries a longer sentence if convicted, has been added to the murder charge due to Burchard’s age.

Turner was extradited Friday to the Clark County Detention Center from the San Joaquin County Jail, where she had been held since her March 21 arrest in Stockton, California.

Pena was taken into custody Saturday after turning herself in to police, her attorney said. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Jeannie Hua ordered Pena back in court later this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.