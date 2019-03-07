Las Vegas judge: Man can’t withdraw guilty plea in slaying

Bayzle Morgan appears in court during his hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Morgan is facing the death penalty in the slaying of a 75-year-old woman in 2013. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bayzle Morgan, facing the death penalty in the slaying of a 75-year-old woman, during his murder trial at Regional Justice Center on Friday, Oct 14, 2016. The court ruled that the swastika tattoo etched under his left eye can not be covered during trial. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday refused to allow a man whose face and head are covered in neo-Nazi tattoos to withdraw his guilty plea in the slaying of a 75-year-old woman.

Bayzle Morgan, 27, entered his first-degree murder plea nearly a year ago after prosecutors said they would not seek capital punishment in the killing of 75-year-old Jean Main in her home in 2013.

When he entered his plea in April before District Judge Eric Johnson, Morgan’s lawyers said they planned to ask for a minimum of 21 years behind bars in the murder case. Morgan later was assigned to District Judge Michelle Leavitt’s courtroom, and he tried to back out of the deal.

His lawyers said that Morgan agreed to the plea in part because of his “comfort” with Johnson handing down the sentence.

Prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to send him to prison for life without the possibility of parole. His sentencing date has not been set.

According to prosecutors, Morgan broke into Main’s home while she was alone, pistol-whipped her over the head so hard that the trigger guard broke into pieces, then shot her in the back of the head.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.