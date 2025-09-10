Las Vegas judge orders prison for man accused in Reba the bulldog’s death

The case case became a rallying cry for animal rights advocates and led to a new animal cruelty law.

Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Laushaul and Markeisha Chanpale Foster pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge ordered a 16 to 48 month prison sentence Wednesday for a man who was one of the two people accused in the death of Reba the bulldog, a case that became a rallying cry for animal rights advocates.

“We see much worse cases regarding abuse of children, etc. that never hit the media and never garner this much attention,” said District Judge Ronald Israel before sentencing Isaac Laushaul Jr. “And it does boggle the mind that those cases go unnoticed and nobody’s there to cry out for those victims.”

Laushaul and Markeisha Foster both made guilty pleas this summer. Foster pleaded guilty to a count of attempt to kill, disfigure or maim an animal of another in June. Laushaul admitted to a felony count of cruelty to animals in July.

The duo were accused of leaving the dog in a sealed shut plastic container abandoned outside a Las Vegas supermarket in July 2024. Reba was found in breathing distress and died of heatstroke.

Animal rights advocates tried to find those involved in the death and frequently attended hearings after Laushaul and Foster were arrested in December. The bulldog was also the namesake of an animal cruelty law signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo that aims to increase animal cruelty penalties.

Reba was not the dog’s original name. She had been called Nike, but was was renamed after a passerby discovered her.

Prosecutors agreed not to make a recommendation at Laushaul’s sentencing and also stipulated to a seven-month jail sentence with seven months credit for Foster, who promised to cooperate with authorities.

Foster’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.