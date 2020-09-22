Las Vegas judge wants ethics charges dismissed, demands apology

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson mounted her defense this week to charges that she interfered with a double murder investigation.

In a 70-page, point-by-point breakdown of the judge’s response to the allegations, lawyers for Tobiasson called for a dismissal of charges filed late last month by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline and demanded a public apology.

The commission alleged that Tobiasson used her position as a judge to pressure Metropolitan Police Department detectives to investigate a clothing store where her daughter worked, which Tobiasson believed was a front for an unlicensed club where teens drank, used drugs and engaged in prostitution.

But her lawyers, Marc Cook and Thomas Sheets, wrote that leveling charges against Tobiasson for reporting her suspicions showed “bias, pompousness, and a complete lack of empathy for a mother in a horribly unenviable situation trying to protect her child.”

The commission filed eight charges against the judge after laying out 16 separate allegations that her lawyers said “contradict the Commission’s own investigative file, interwoven with overreaching extrapolations and spurious personal allegations with no legal or ethical significance.”

Tobiasson is accused of violating several canons under the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct. The commission claims she abused “the prestige of judicial office to advance” her personal interests.

Tobiasson’s lawyers argued that the commission showed a “clear and quite convincing complete failure of procedure, purpose and intent.”

Cook said he submitted the response to the commission, which had not posted the document on its website as of early Tuesday afternoon. The commission’s executive director, Paul Deyhle, could not immediately be reached.

Tobiasson’s lawyers wrote that the charges against her amounted to “significant superfluous and inflammatory allegations that have nothing to do with the sought discipline, and are specifically designed to impugn the reputation of the (judge), her child, her parenting skills, and as a result, damage her reputation in the community and impugn her due process rights.”

Tobiasson’s defense also pointed to several factual errors in the charges against her.

At one point, Metro detectives started tracking Tobiasson’s phone and discovered that between July 2017 and December 2017, Tobiasson communicated, or tried to communicate, with a man identified as Anthony Danna. The commission referred to Danna as a “known and documented organized crime figure.”

But Tobiasson’s lawyers said a mobster with that name died in 1984.

The commission also alleged that Tobiasson dismissed domestic battery charges against Danna, who later exchanged text messages with the judge while he was fleeing from police in a separate case.

But online court records suggest that prosecutors dropped the charges against Danna. The court’s website indicates that the case was dismissed as “state not proceeding.”

