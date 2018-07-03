Las Vegas jury acquits man of murder in 2013 shooting

A Las Vegas man was acquitted of first-degree murder on Monday in a fatal shooting inside his home.

Troy Martinez (Las Vegas Review-Journal File photo)

Since detectives questioned him in September 2013, Troy Martinez has said he was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Brandon Kuhn, 32.

One of Martinez’s attorneys, Monti Levy, said she was grateful to jurors. Martinez declined to comment after the verdict was announced.

“I’m very thankful that the jury saw that Troy was defending himself,” said Levy, who pointed to Kuhn’s criminal past, which included felony convictions.

Martinez told authorities that Kuhn hit and tried to choke him after an argument at Martinez’s home near Wigwam Avenue and Spencer Street.

Kuhn was shot 11 times, and his body was found face-down in Martinez’s bedroom. Prosecutors said Kuhn was shot in the back eight times. Martinez only remembers firing two shots, his attorney said.

Defense attorneys, including Levy and Richard Wright, said the shots were fired in rapid succession from a 9mm semi-automatic Glock 19 handgun. Twelve shots had been fired within three seconds.

Martinez and Kuhn were watching a football game on Sept. 5, 2013, when a quarrel broke out, and Kuhn, who had been drinking, became aggressive.

“Troy was trying to give him some relationship advice,” Levy said. “Brandon didn’t like it (and) hit Troy in the back of the head.”

Martinez wrested himself away from Kuhn and ran through his living room and into the master bedroom, where the gun was stored in a headboard.

As Kuhn tried to choke him, Martinez grabbed the gun and fired.

