Las Vegas jury convicts ex-IRS agent of tax evasion

(Getty Images)

A former attorney and IRS agent was convicted this week of failing to pay more than $500,000 in federal income taxes.

Craig P. Orrock was found guilty by a federal jury in Las Vegas of tax evasion and obstructing the internal revenue laws.

Prosecutors said the crimes started in the early 1990s and continued for about a dozen years.

Orrock filed federal individual income tax returns for the years 1993 through 2015 but failed to pay the income taxes reported as due, according to a Department of Justice news release.

He attempted to prevent the IRS from collecting the reported income taxes through the use of nominee entities, bank accounts and trusts to hide his income and assets from IRS collection officers, the release stated.

He faces more than a decade behind bars at an August sentencing.

