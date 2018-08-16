Courts

Las Vegas jury convicts former Marine in attack on pastor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2018 - 10:03 am
 

A former Marine was found guilty but mentally ill late Wednesday for menacing his neighbors and attacking a pastor of a Las Vegas church.

Prosecutors argued during a 1½-week trial that Walter Laak knew that his actions in September 2016 were illegal, but they also acknowledged that the Iraqi war veteran suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Laak’s attorney, James Ruggeroli, said the defendant had fallen into “a cave of delusions and darkness.” Ruggeroli had asked jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity. With such a verdict, Laak would have been sent to a mental health facility for treatment.

Laak, 37, was convicted of all but one of the 13 counts he faced, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, aggravated stalking, assault with a deadly weapon and throwing a deadly missile. He was acquitted of one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors pointed to Laak’s actions and statements as evidence of his awareness of criminal behavior.

He shot at a building from a distance, later telling authorities he did not want to incriminate himself, and fled from police, prosecutors said.

“He was intentionally avoiding the police because he knew he had done something wrong,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Mercer said.

On the witness stand earlier this week, Laak admitted to drinking upward of a dozen beers a day while smoking marijuana. He testified that he played loud 1990s rap and rock music to drown out the FBI, which he believed monitored his every move.

He said the government spoke to him through his computer and television, and at one point he believed authorities had infected him with a flu.

Laak, who served two tours of combat duty in Iraq, was accused of beating and attempting to run over a Las Vegas pastor with his vehicle, then driving to the victim’s home and firing multiple gunshots into it while the pastor’s wife and children hid inside. It was the third serious crime for which Laak faced charges since his return from the battlefield. He was given a general discharge in 2005.

His first tour of duty began at the onset of the invasion of Iraq and lasted through his unit’s arrival in Nasiriyah. He has told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his experience led to his ongoing struggles and said he believed the pastor, a former neighbor, was an FBI “snitch.”

In June 2007, Laak shot and killed Juan Cordova in Las Vegas, but he was acquitted a year later by a jury on grounds that he acted in self-defense. Authorities returned his 9 mm Beretta handgun a month later, but he said he sold the weapon because of “bad memories.”

Two years after the shooting, Laak was arrested with another man and charged with multiple felony counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon. He received probation in 2012 after pleading guilty to a single gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the 2016 attack in October.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Looking For Robbery Suspect
The LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section is attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is responsible for committing robberies to businesses in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley during the month of May 2018. The suspect enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. The employee complies and the suspect flees the business.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead at 2500 block of Ellis St., on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Courts
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Courts Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like