Las Vegas jury convicts former Marine in attack on pastor

A former Marine was found guilty but mentally ill late Wednesday for menacing his neighbors and attacking a pastor of a Las Vegas church.

Prosecutors argued during a 1½-week trial that Walter Laak knew that his actions in September 2016 were illegal, but they also acknowledged that the Iraqi war veteran suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Laak’s attorney, James Ruggeroli, said the defendant had fallen into “a cave of delusions and darkness.” Ruggeroli had asked jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity. With such a verdict, Laak would have been sent to a mental health facility for treatment.

Laak, 37, was convicted of all but one of the 13 counts he faced, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, aggravated stalking, assault with a deadly weapon and throwing a deadly missile. He was acquitted of one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors pointed to Laak’s actions and statements as evidence of his awareness of criminal behavior.

He shot at a building from a distance, later telling authorities he did not want to incriminate himself, and fled from police, prosecutors said.

“He was intentionally avoiding the police because he knew he had done something wrong,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Mercer said.

On the witness stand earlier this week, Laak admitted to drinking upward of a dozen beers a day while smoking marijuana. He testified that he played loud 1990s rap and rock music to drown out the FBI, which he believed monitored his every move.

He said the government spoke to him through his computer and television, and at one point he believed authorities had infected him with a flu.

Laak, who served two tours of combat duty in Iraq, was accused of beating and attempting to run over a Las Vegas pastor with his vehicle, then driving to the victim’s home and firing multiple gunshots into it while the pastor’s wife and children hid inside. It was the third serious crime for which Laak faced charges since his return from the battlefield. He was given a general discharge in 2005.

His first tour of duty began at the onset of the invasion of Iraq and lasted through his unit’s arrival in Nasiriyah. He has told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his experience led to his ongoing struggles and said he believed the pastor, a former neighbor, was an FBI “snitch.”

In June 2007, Laak shot and killed Juan Cordova in Las Vegas, but he was acquitted a year later by a jury on grounds that he acted in self-defense. Authorities returned his 9 mm Beretta handgun a month later, but he said he sold the weapon because of “bad memories.”

Two years after the shooting, Laak was arrested with another man and charged with multiple felony counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon. He received probation in 2012 after pleading guilty to a single gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the 2016 attack in October.

