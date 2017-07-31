Las Vegas lab tech gets 2 years in prison for identity theft

A Las Vegas pediatric laboratory technician was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for stealing the identity of a patient’s parent and using it to apply for credit cards.

Gavel

Sherice Joan Williams, 42, pleaded guilty in February to aggravated identity theft. She was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey.

At the time of the crime, Williams was working in Las Vegas at Children’s Heart Center, the state’s only congenital cardiology practice and one of the largest pediatric cardiology programs in the country.

Williams accessed the personal identification information of a patient’s parent, then applied for personal credit cards sometime between Dec. 1, 2014, and Jan. 27, 2015, according to her plea agreement.

Police said Williams submitted at least one credit card application while using an IP address registered to the Children’s Heart Center.

The Henderson Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

