Las Vegas lawyer accused of orchestrating $300M Ponzi scheme

Las Vegas police are assisting the FBI in a barricade and shooting situation in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas attorney who was shot and injured by FBI agents last week is accused of orchestrating a $300 million Ponzi scheme, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Matthew Beasley, 49, faces one count of assault on a federal officer following the Thursday shooting at his home on the 5400 block of Ruffian Road, near Ann Road. Federal prosecutor Tony Lopez said the shooting unfolded because of an investigation into the alleged Ponzi scheme, which dates back to 2017.

“The defendant said he expected the FBI to come for him that day because the FBI had visited an associate earlier,” Lopez said during a federal court hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Lopez said Beasley “repeatedly confessed” to his involvement in the scheme, which he “admitted orchestrating.”

A trio of agents arrived at his home at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to interview him for “an ongoing investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.

Beasley pointed a gun at the agents, who shot him in the chest and shoulder, Lopez said Tuesday. Beasley then barricaded himself inside the home for nearly four hours, until FBI agents forcibly removed him.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah ordered Beasley held without bail.

