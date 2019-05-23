Las Vegas man accused of killing wife with bat appears in court

Slobodan Miljus, 37, is charged with murder in the slaying of his wife of 17 years and mother of their two boys, 31-year-old Zvjezdana Bencun.

Slobodan Miljus, the suspect in a homicide in which he allegedly used a baseball bat to kill his wife appears in court Thursday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Undated photo of Zvjezdana Bencun, who police say was bludgeoned to death on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Her teenage son ran to a nearby gas station to call for help, police said. (Facebook)

Slobodan Miljus (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man accused of using a baseball bat to kill his wife of 17 years appeared in court Thursday.

Slobodan Miljus, 37, is charged with murder in the slaying of 31-year-old Zvjezdana Bencun. Authorities said he hit Bencum over the head with an orange aluminum baseball bat Friday afternoon.

The couple’s teenage son told police he had arrived home and found his father with blood on his face, and saw his mother bleeding from her head.

Miljus gave the boy $20 and told him to leave, according to police. The boy ran to a gas station and called police, the report said.

When police searched for the woman at the Summerhill Pointe Apartments, no one answered the door, so officers broke a screen off of a window to climb inside, a police report said. Opening the door to the bedroom, they saw a woman lying on the bed with a head injury.

Miljus was sitting next to her, a kitchen knife in his lap and blood covering his clothing and hands. The orange aluminum baseball bat was on the carpet by the apartment’s front door, the report said.

Miljust was being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. On Thursday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman set a June 4 hearing for Miljus’ attorneys to argue for a bail.