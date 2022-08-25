Las Vegas man accused of making ‘ghost guns’ with 3D printers

Clarence Meekins, 36, is accused of manufacturing firearms without a license, among other charges.

This image from a criminal complaint against Clarence Meekins shows the frame portion of a firearm manufactured by a 3D printer. The image was captured at Meekins' residence by an ATF confidential informant on March 22, 2022. (U.S. Attorney Office for District of Nevada)

A Las Vegas man will go before a federal judge Friday, accused of manufacturing more than a dozen “ghost guns” using a series of 3D printers.

Clarence Meekins, 36, was indicted on seven criminal counts: manufacturing firearms without a license, two counts of illegally possessing a machine gun and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint filed earlier in the case, Meekins sold a pistol that had been 3D printed to a federal informant, along with a machine gun conversion device designed to convert a Glock pistol into a machine gun. The device was analyzed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Privately made firearms, with no serial numbers, are commonly referred to as “ghost guns.” Federal agents say the lack of serial numbers makes ghost guns difficult, if not impossible, to trace.

According to the complaint, a search of a home on Narnia Street in Las Vegas, which Meekins was using, turned up three 3D printers and 13 pistol frames that had been 3D printed. The pistol frames did not have serial numbers, according to the complaint.

Also confiscated during the search were a .38 Special revolver, a shotgun and various ammunition magazines, the complaint states.

Court records indicate that Meekins has felony convictions in New York for drug crimes and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Those convictions make him unable to legally possess any firearms.

Meekins has been issued a summons to appear Friday afternoon in federal court in Las Vegas to face the charges.

